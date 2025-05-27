Tension grips Goalpokhar as man succumbs to injuries

Raiganj: A 46-year-old man on Sunday night succumbed to injuries sustained following a clash over land possession on May 18 at Goabari in Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur district.

The man, identified as Anowarul Hoque, was seriously injured in the clash and was receiving treatment at a nursing home in Siliguri.

As soon as news of his death spread, tension sparked in the locality. Police arrested one Md Belal in connection with the murder.

It was reported that on May 18, the family members of Dil Mahammad were constructing a boundary wall at their residence when relatives of Lal Mian objected. An altercation ensued, which quickly escalated into a violent clash. Both groups attacked each other with lethal weapons and pelted stones. Six people were injured in the clash. Among them, Anowarul Hoque was critically injured and was admitted to a nursing home in Siliguri where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night.

NT Bhutia, I C Goalpokhar Police Station said: “On the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s family, one person has been arrested. Investigation has been started. Police patrolling has been intensified in the locality to prevent any untoward incidents.”