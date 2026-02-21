Tension at Hila Tea Garden after manager forced out by workers

Jalapaiguri: Tension flared at Hila Tea Garden in the Dooars region after a day-long protest by workers escalated on Friday afternoon, allegedly forcing the garden manager and other officials to leave the premises.

The demonstration began in the morning with workers staging a sit-in outside the garden office. The situation reportedly turned tense after 2 pm, and around 2:30 pm, workers allegedly pushed manager Brijesh Roy and assistant managers out of the office compound.

The garden employs nearly 550 workers. Though affiliated with trade unions linked to the Trinamool Congress, BJP and Left parties, labourers said they united as workers to press for their demands.

Tea worker Basanti Munda alleged that Provident Fund (PF) contributions had been deducted from wages for the past three years but were not deposited in their accounts. “Despite extended working hours — sometimes from 7 am to 8 or 9 pm — overtime wages were not paid,” she said. Workers further raised concerns over lack of replacement jobs for family members.

Another worker, Salma Khatun, alleged inadequate firewood supply, shortage of medicines in the garden hospital, poor medical facilities and failure to repair workers’ quarters.

Manager Brijesh Roy denied major irregularities, stating that wages and gratuity have been paid, though some PF dues remain pending.

He said: “The matter was reported to the garden owner and police, and officials left due to security concerns.” No suspension-of-work notice has been issued so far.