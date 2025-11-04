Tenders worth Rs 6 crore floated under APAS project

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Municipality has floated tenders worth Rs 6 crore in the first phase of the state government’s flagship initiative, “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” (our neighborhood, our solution). The civic body expects work to begin by the last week of November.

Launched under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s direction, the project aims to identify and resolve local civic issues through direct community participation. To expedite implementation, the municipality in the last week of October initiated tenders for 135 separate works across all wards.

Municipal Chairman Prasenjit Kar said: “At present, there are 20 booths under Alipurduar Municipality. We have already received more than 350 project proposals from residents across various wards. In the first phase, work worth Rs 6 crore will be undertaken. Of this, tenders for Rs, 1.25 crore were completed in the last week of October. The rest will be finalised soon and work orders will follow. If everything goes as planned, over 350 works will be completed by mid-December.”

Praising the Chief Minister’s leadership, Kar added: “Many small, everyday problems often go unnoticed. But the Chief Minister has taken the initiative to directly address these grassroots concerns. The ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ project is now emerging as a model for the entire country.”

Over the past few years, the Alipurduar Municipality has undertaken several infrastructure development projects. However, most of the current demands under this scheme relate to drain renovation, followed by road repair, construction of guard walls and upgrading infrastructure of primary schools and Anganwadi centres.

The initiative, which focuses on speedy redressal of civic issues through people’s participation, has already garnered positive public response. In Alipurduar district’s Kumargram block, implementation under the same project has already begun.