Tenders for enhancing grain storage capacity awarded through transparent, online process: Govt

New Delhi: Tenders for enhancing grain storage capacity are awarded through a transparent, online process that many states governed by INDIA bloc parties have also adopted, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.



The issues of food storage capacity increase and privatisation of Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns were addressed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Joshi responding to questions from Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Bandyopadhyay raised concerns about the sufficiency of the storage capacity at FCI godowns and the involvement of a private entity in the sector.

He pointed out that sophisticated silo godowns were being set up, primarily in Maharashtra and Gujarat,

by the private company and questioned if the government planned to hand over FCI’s operations to it.

Responding to these questions, Joshi clarified that the overall storage capacity was 837.68 lakh metric tons (LMT) with 650-700 LMT foodgrains typically stored.

“Today, there is no shortage of storage capacity. This issue may have existed during your time but it does not exist now,” he said.

Joshi highlighted the transparency of the system, noting that tenders were awarded through an online process. The union minister also said that wastage of rice at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns has decreased from 0.39 per cent in 2014 to 0.07 per cent now, while wheat transit loss has reduced from 0.35 per cent in 2013-14 to 0.14 per cent.

Joshi said the FCI is making continuous efforts to minimise wastage and ensure the quality of food grains.

“The total wastage of rice, which was 0.39 per cent in 2014, has now come down to 0.07 per cent, which is almost negligible,” he said in the Lok Sabha while replying to a question.