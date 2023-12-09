‘Tender for reconstruction of damaged buildings finalised’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) has finalised the tender for reconstruction of the completely damaged buildings due to the Bowbazar incident on August 31 in 2019 and May 11 in 2022 for 26 buildings.

“Some residual underground works are still under progress in Durga Pituri Lane and Sykra Para Lane which are likely to be completed very soon. The reconstruction work will start adhering to the timeline committed by KMRCL i.e. April 2024,” the implementing agency mentioned in an official statement.

The implementing agency is targeting to complete the reconstruction in two years.

The repairing work of partly damaged buildings has also been undertaken and is likely to be completed within a very short period of time.

Last year in May, cracks had developed on several houses in the Bowbazar area resulting in temporary stoppage of metro works by the implementing agency. The agency had taken measures to stop the water leakage by mixing cement

and chemicals.