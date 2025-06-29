Tenant registration drive announced in Siliguri amid rising crime concerns

Siliguri: In response to the recent surge in theft and robbery cases, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to implement a tenant registration policy to bolster the city’s security. Mayor Gautam Deb made the announcement during the 41st board of members meeting of SMC held on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, the mayor stated that a ward-wise survey will soon begin to collect comprehensive information about tenants residing in both residential and commercial properties across the city.

A format will be made to include data such as the tenant’s name, origin, date of arrival, duration of stay and identification documents. The initiative will be carried out in close coordination with the police, he added.

“This is a step taken in the interest of the safety and security of Siliguri’s citizens,” said the mayor.

“Many people are renting homes and shops in various localities, and we have observed that some of the criminal elements are taking advantage of the lack of proper verification. That will no longer be the case,” he said.

Within the last month, several criminal incidents have occurred in Siliguri, including ATM loot in Champasari, dacoity in a jewellery shop, theft in houses, snatching incidents and many more.

Among those arrested, the majority were outsiders. Even the robbers involved in the dacoity case rented a house in Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area from where they planned the crime.

After these incidents, political parties, along with citizens, raised concerns about security. Keeping this in mind, this decision has been taken by the SMC board.

The mayor emphasised that the survey and registration process will begin soon and the collected data will be shared with the police to aid in ongoing investigations and preventive measures.

The municipality is expected to issue detailed guidelines and assign responsibilities to ward offices in the coming days.