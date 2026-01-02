Ten shops gutted in Maynaguri old market fire

Jalpaiguri: A devastating fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at Maynaguri’s Old Market, reducing at least ten shops to ashes and causing losses estimated at around Rs 1 crore.

According to local sources, residents noticed thick smoke and flames rising from a section of the market late at night. Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly to nearby shops. Two fire engines from the Maynaguri Fire Station rushed to the spot and battled the blaze for several hours before bringing the situation under control.

Police from the Maynaguri police station and municipal officials reached the scene soon after the incident was reported.

The vice-chairman of Maynaguri Municipality and other representatives were present throughout the operation, supervising firefighting and safety measures.

A major tragedy was narrowly avoided when several gas cylinders stored inside a sweets shop were promptly removed to a safe location, preventing a possible explosion.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Initial assessments confirm that at least ten shops were completely gutted. The fire department, police, and municipal authorities have launched a joint investigation to determine the exact cause and assess the extent of the damage.

Maynaguri Municipality Vice Chairman Jhulan Sanyal said: “Traders had been repeatedly advised to keep market access roads clear, but many failed to comply, creating obstacles during emergency operations.”