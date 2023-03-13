Ten engines douse fire in Lalbazar area, none injured

KOLKATA: Tension spread in Lalbazar area after a fire broke out at a building on R N Mukherjee Road on Saturday night.



The fire started spreading quickly and was controlled with the help of 10 fire tenders after almost five-and-a-half hours.

On Saturday night, around 10 pm, a fire broke out in an office on the top floor of a four-storied building located at 19, R N Mukherjee Road. Initially six fire tenders were pressed into action but later four more were added to the fleet.

Around 3:30 am on Sunday, the fire was controlled. Cooling process was carried out for few more hours.

Fire Brigade officials are suspecting a short circuit which triggered the flames. No reports of any injury was received.

The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. Forensic experts may visit the spot soon for sample collection.