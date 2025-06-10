Temporary workers at Malda Med College launch stir over irregular salaries

Malda: A group of 181 temporary workers of the Trauma Care Building of Malda Medical College and Hospital have launched a protest demanding regular and timely payment of their salaries.

Engaged in roles such as security and housekeeping under a private contractor, the workers began a sit-in demonstration in front of the hospital on Monday morning. The protesters allege that their salaries have been irregular for the past several months. Payments are often delayed by two to three months, leaving many struggling financially. Some workers claim that wages for multiple months are still pending. “We work day and night to keep this hospital running, but we are treated unfairly. How are we supposed to feed our families without timely payment?” said Wasim Akram, one of the protesting workers.

In a show of frustration and desperation, the temporary staff have halted work, warning of intensified protests if their demands are not met soon.

So far, the hospital authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the matter. With the protest on its first day, the atmosphere remains tense, with workers determined to continue their agitation until their voices are heard and justice is delivered.