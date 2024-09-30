Temporary security staff at MJN Med College protest over unpaid salaries

Cooch Behar: Temporary security personnel at MJN Medical College Hospital staged a protest on Monday, halting work due to unpaid salaries for the past four months. The demonstration took place in front of the medical superintendent and vice principal’s (MSVP) office, highlighting their urgent financial distress as the Durga Puja festival approaches.



Protesters expressed their frustration, stating that the prolonged delay in salary payments has severely impacted their families. “We have not received our salaries for four months, which has caused significant hardship. With Durga Puja around the corner, we cannot afford new clothes for our families. What are we supposed to do in this situation?” said Papon Barman, a security personnel representative.

He further emphasised that their repeated inquiries have led to vague responses, stating: “When we demand our salaries, we are told that our papers have been sent to the state Health department. If this issue is not resolved soon, we will cease working permanently and escalate our protest.” In response, MSVP Souradeep Roy acknowledged the issue, stating: “I assumed this position three weeks ago, and this problem predates my tenure. I have communicated the matter to the state Health department, and I believe a resolution is forthcoming.”