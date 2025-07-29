Temporary home guard arrested for wife’s murder

Kolkata: A Temporary Home Guard (THG) of Barasat Police District was apprehended by the cops of Barasat Police Station for alleged murder of his wife on Monday.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Nasrin Sultana got married to the accused youth identified as Nazmul Haque about four months ago. Haque was reportedly a THG in the Madhyamgram traffic guard. It is alleged by the family members of Sultana that since the marriage, Haque and his family members used to torture Sultana. She was allegedly even not allowed to have proper food as well. The family members of Sultana alleged that the accused had a relationship with another woman over which a dispute had cropped up.

On Monday afternoon, Sultana’s family members were informed that the woman had committed suicide by changing herself.

However, the family members of the deceased denied to accept the suicide theory. They alleged that Sultana might be hanged after she was murdered. At night, they lodged a written complaint at the Barasat Police Station following which Haque was picked up. He is being interrogated. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.