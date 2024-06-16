Temporary health workers threaten to go on strike

BALURGHAT: Temporary health workers of South Dinajpur district have threatened to go on strike from Tuesday if their wages are not disbursed immediately. Around 250 such workers have not received their wages for the past nine months.



Ajay Kumar Ghosh, the outsourcing agency deputing the temporary workers, said: “I have not received regular payments for nine months and about Rs 2.5 crore are outstanding. A meagre amount is released only if four Bills are submitted. I have informed the hospital and Health department several times. How can I pay the workers if I don’t receive the outstandings?”

According to district Health department sources, the workers have been hired through this agency. Many temporary staff are also employed at the Block Rural Hospital. The complaint is that nine months of salary has been withheld by the Balurghat Treasury Office. The agency has written to the hospital authorities, the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), and the District Magistrate, but the issue remains unresolved.

Khokon Sarkar, a temporary employee of the hospital, said: “Without our salary, it is difficult to support our families. We have decided to start an indefinite strike and halt all services at the district hospital from Tuesday.”

Hospital Superintendent Krishnandu Bikas Bagh attributed the salary arrears issue to the treasury officer. He said: “The Treasury Officer of Balurghat is not releasing the workers’ payments, even under orders from higher authorities. He has deliberately withheld their salaries.”

Efforts to contact Chinmoy Halder, the treasury officer were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls or messages.

A significant portion of Balurghat District Hospital’s operations relies on temporary staff. If they go on strike, the hospital’s services could be severely disrupted. CMOH Sudip Das stated: “We are addressing the issue to ensure that the workers do not stop services. It will be resolved quickly.”