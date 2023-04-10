Temple where Kalidas worshiped survives test of time near Raiganj

RAIGANJ: Popular belief has it that the Goddess Swaraswati temple where the most renowned poet of Indian classical literature used to worship and the Banyan Tree where he tried to chop off the branch on which he was sitting, is located in North Dinajpur. It is just an hour’s drive from Raiganj.



Standing the test of time, this ancient temple stands on the bank of Mahananda River at Belua Village near Bengal- Bihar border of North Dinajpur. It is said that Poet Kalidas used to worship here and attained vast knowledge through the divine grace of Goddess Swaraswati from this temple.

One can easily reach Itahar Goraghat from Raiganj. After crossing a fair weather bridge over Mahananda River one reaches Abadpur. Belua village is situated here.

The mention of Belua village is there in the ‘Kalidas-Upakkhana’. It is said that he attained magic poetic charm after worshipping the deity Devi Swaraswati- the Goddess of Learning, here.

Following his enlightenment, Kalidas had written the famous pieces Avigyanam Shakuntalam and Mrichchakatikam.

There is no doubt about the fact that Belua village is of immense archeological importance. Local resident Basanta Choudhury said: “Ancient artifacts are found every now and then in this area which shows this place bears ancient history.”

However, in 1983 the original Swaraswati deity was stolen from the temple in an incident of theft. However, another deity was installed there later by the Temple Committee.

The temple is now taken care of by ISKCON. The chief priest of ISKCON Namhatta Math Pravu Harsharaj stated: “Every year a local fair is organised here at the time of Swaraswati Puja. People from adjacent areas come and pay their respects to Mahakavi Kalidas along with Devi Swaraswati.”