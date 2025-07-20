Temple demolition order in Assam triggers political row

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday attacked the BJP government in Assam for allegedly ordering the demolition of a centuries old Kali temple in Dhubri to make way for the riverine port.

TMC on social media alleged that the Assam government has ordered the demolition of a centuries-old Kali temple in Dhubri.

Incidentally, the BJP leaders were heard saying, “Jai Maa Kaali” and “Jai Maa Durga” from the rally in Durgapur which PM Modi had attended on Friday.

Taking to X, the TMC said: “There is nothing real or sacrosanct about @BJP4India. For them, even devotion is PERFORMATIVE. They flaunt images of Maa Kali as backdrops for their political rallies. @narendramodi chants "Joy Maa Kali" from public stages for show. Yet the same BJP Govt. in Assam has ordered the demolition of a centuries-old Kali temple in Dhubri to make way for a riverine port near the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge.”

The ruling party also slammed the BJP for misspelling “Durga” in the official invitation poster.

“Can you really expect better from a party that misspells Maa Durga in the official invitation for the Prachar Mantri's event? They don’t revere our deities, they EXPLOIT them,” TMC wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress on Friday taunted the PM Modi for beginning his speech with "Jai Maa Kali," and "Jai Maa Durga" chants at the public rally in Durgapur.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson alleged that the BJP tried to make. “Lord Ram political brand ambassador but they have become politically insolvent”.