‘Temperature to go up by 3 to 4 degrees in the next 4 days’

KOLKATA: Mercury is expected to slide up by 4 degree Celsius in the city in the next 3-4 days. The temperature may again drop slightly over the weekend.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury may slightly drop over the weekend but it will remain above normal which indicates that people will no longer witness the winter chill. The MeT office has not, however, made any prediction about the withdrawal of the winter officially.

Mercury may drop up to 16-17 degree Celsius in Kolkata. The weather may remain dry in the city for the next 4-5 days.

There may be light rainfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Mercury will start rising from Tuesday. City dwellers may witness fog in the morning but it will disappear as the day will progress, the MeT office said.

Kolkata on Monday registered its lowest temperature at around 16 degree Celsius while the highest temperature shot up to 28 degree Celsius.

People in South Bengal districts witnessed comparatively hot weather in the last week with the lowest temperature recorded at around 18. The MeT office had said that the city dwellers may again experience cold spells early this month.The steady blow of cold north winds had been interrupted due to the impact of the western disturbances. The city’s temperature jumped by 2 degree Celsius in the middle of last week. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 18.7 degree Celsius the previous week.

The temperature will also remain much above normal in the coastal districts of Bengal. People in various South Bengal districts will witness foggy conditions in the early morning hours in the next couple of days.