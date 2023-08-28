Temperature starts rising in city again

Kolkata: After a couple of days of incessant rainfall in the city, the temperature started rising from Sunday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degree Celsius on Sunday as compared to 27.5 degree Celsius recorded on Saturday.



The MeT office had earlier stated that rainfall intensity was likely to decrease over North Bengal and South Bengal from Sunday. The increase in temperature may result in humidity and discomfort.

Due to passing of the monsoon trough through Gorakhpur, Patna, Bankura, Digha and thence southeastwards to east central Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation lies over North Bangladesh and neighbourhood and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, enhanced rainfall activity took place over the districts of Bengal on August 25 and 26.

Rain lashed several parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Friday morning. Districts like North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas also received light to moderate rainfall. Monsoon axis has been active in South Bengal. It was situated near Kolkata. As a result, several South Bengal districts received rainfall on Friday. The sky remained partially cloudy in several parts of South Bengal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Thursday had predicted scattered rainfall in South Bengal districts while an orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for several North Bengal districts.