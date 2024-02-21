Temperature shoots up to 31 degree C in Kolkata

Kolkata: Temperature in Kolkata shot up to 31 degrees Celsius paving the way for the winter to withdraw. February is believed to be a winter month but the temperatures in several parts of Bengal are touching 32-34 degree Celsius.



The weather officials are apprehending that February this year is going to be one of the hottest months in the recent past. In the initial days of February, the city dwellers experienced winter cold but for the past few days mercury shot up.

Incidentally, February 2023 had become the warmest month since 1901 with average maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees Celsius. Experts are apprehending that there may be a possibility of an intensely hot summer this year. The weather experts have linked the unusual rise of temperature in February with global warming. City’s highest temperature on Wednesday hovered around 31 degrees Celsius, while Howrah registered the highest temperature at 31.5 degrees Celsius, Asansol 34.5, Midnapore 34, Bankura 32.5, Burdwan 32, Sriniketan 31.6, Digha 30. The MeT office apprehends that most parts of the state are likely to experience above-normal temperatures in the remaining days of February.

The MeT office in Alipore predicted that several south Bengal districts may witness thundershowers till Friday. An alert has also been issued saying that there may be lightning in several parts of south Bengal. Kolkata and several parts of South Bengal may receive thundershowers on Thursday. It may rain in north Bengal districts as well. On Friday, there may be light rainfall in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore. The city on Wednesday registered its lowest temperature at 23.7 degrees Celsius. The temperature has been fluctuating in the state in the past one month. On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18 it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22 it again dropped to 12.1. On January 23, it further went down to 11.8 degree Celsius. The western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Burdwan and Jhargram received rainfall on Thursday.