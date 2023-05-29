Temperature may go up by 4 degree Celsius in the next 3 to 4 days: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury will soar in various South Bengal districts in the next five days. Heatwave conditions will also prevail in several districts of South Bengal.



“Temperature may go up by 4 degree Celsius in the next 3-4 days. There may be some light and isolated rainfall in some parts of West Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas. People will not however get any relief from the rain. Several districts in North Bengal may however receive light to moderate rainfall,” a weather official said.

Mercury may well cross 40 degree Celsius from Wednesday while in the weekend temperature may go up to 43 degree Celsius in several South Bengal districts. On the other hand, Coochbehar, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Alipurduar in North Bengal will receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours. Kolkata witnessed its lowest temperature at 27.1 degree Celsius on Monday while the highest temperature was registered at 34.9 degree Celsius on Sunday.

“People may receive some relief from the sultry weather as the mercury will go down following rainfall in North Bengal. People in South Bengal districts will, however, witness hot and sultry weather with high humidity. Heatwave conditions will continue to haunt people in the western districts,” the MeT office said.

It may be mentioned here that several South Bengal districts received thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds measuring around 50-60 kmph on Thursday and Friday last week. Rains were triggered by Nor’Wester on Saturday as well. Isolated rainfall accompanied by a strong breeze hit several South Bengal districts last Thursday evening. There were hail storms reported in some pockets which were triggered by Nor’wester which hit various parts of the state in the afternoon hours in the last few days of the last week.