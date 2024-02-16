‘Temperature likely to drop in next 2 days’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that temperature may slightly drop in the next two days following which it will go up again. There is a possibility of light rainfall in some south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours, the MeT office added.



Western disturbance will enter North West India on Saturday and a low pressure is situated over the Bay of Bengal. The sky may remain cloudy in the city on Friday. There is a possibility of mist in the early morning in several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata.

The city on Thursday registered its lowest temperature at 19.5 degree Celsius while on Wednesday the highest temperature stood at 28.3

degree Celsius. According to the weather office data, temperature has been fluctuating in the state in the past one month. On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18, it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius.

On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22 it again dropped to 12.1. On January 23, it further went down to 11.8 degree Celsius. On January 24, the lowest temperature in Kolkata again jumped to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 25, the lowest temperature was recorded at 14.4 degree Celsius. Kolkata on Tuesday registered its lowest temperature at 18.6 degree Celsius while the highest temperature on Monday afternoon remained at 27.5 degree Celsius. The state had seen a sudden drop in the temperature in the past few days. Temperature had gone down by 2-5 degree Celsius in various South Bengal districts in the last week giving a feeling of cold to the city dwellers. Kolkata on last February 9 registered its lowest temperature at 15.2

degree Celsius.