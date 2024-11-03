‘Temperature likely to dip in Bengal over next couple of days’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that temperature may dip in Bengal over the next couple of days. The MeT office said that South Bengal is expected to remain dry while North Bengal may experience scattered rainfall.

Kolkata is likely to experience relatively cold conditions, with a noticeable temperature drop. The minimum temperature currently reamined at 24.2 degree Celsius (2 degrees above normal) and the maximum temperature was 31.6 degree Celsius (0.5 degrees above normal). Temperatures in both North and South Bengal are expected to decrease by 2-3 degree Celsius. “The temperature will drop by a degree or two in districts of Bengal in the next two days,” the IMD office in Alipore said. Hill districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar are likely to see scattered light rain till November 6. Scattered rain is forecast for November 6 in Cooch Behar and other North Bengal districts.

Incidentally, this year’s October was recorded as the warmest one in the national capital in 73 years, while Kolkata registered an unusually warm day on Friday (November 1) with the lowest temperature standing at 26.2 degree Celsius. As there was a huge incursion of moisture from the sea, it was preventing the temperature from getting dropped during the night. Humidity-related discomfort was also prevailing due to the inclusion of moisture.

Generally, people feel comparatively cold weather towards the end of October. Normally, during Diwali, there’s a slight chill in the air and people wear light woolens, but this time, temperatures in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Gujarat have also risen above 20 degree Celsius which was higher than normal.

The weather experts pointed out that a weak western disturbance passing over northern mountainous areas has temporarily paused the cooling effect. Once this system moves away, a slight dip in temperatures is expected.