Temperature fluctuations and pollutants fuel COPD concerns

Kolkata: With day-night temperature variations becoming more pronounced with the advent of winter and sudden weather fluctuations, higher levels of airborne allergens and pollutants, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a common cause of concern for people, according to health experts.

COPD is no longer an ailment confined to smokers or adults but it is now emerging among those who have never touched a cigarette. This is because of their growing exposure to pollutants. The Bengal government has been involved in addressing COPD through various efforts.

Besides carrying out a massive awareness drive across the state, the Mamata Banerjee government has strengthened the infrastructure in the semi-urban and rural areas. Mobile health clinics and telemedicine facilities are being run in the districts to provide free testing and manage the treatment of COPD patients. Patients who would be requiring further treatment are being referred to the district hospitals.

Bengal is not only a part of the national effort to combat the disease but it also helps in conducting free screening in health centres, supports funds for various research dedicated towards the eradication of the disease. On the occasion of World COPD Day on November 19, several awareness programmes were organised at various levels across the state. The state government has successfully engaged various NGOs and other organisations in delivering health care to the patients suffering from COPD, asthma, bronchitis and respiratory issues. For example, a Trinamool Congress councillor from Barasat Municipality, Kanika Roy Chowdhury on Wednesday launched a free-of-cost oxygen services camp. Dr Bibartan Saha, a renowned doctor and a Trinamool Congress councillor, said Chronic asthma, bronchitis are some of such health issues that are increasing due to poor air quality and traffic emissions. “Respiratory diseases are now arguably the most common form of illness. Polluted air is aggravating lung ailments and shortening life expectancy by a considerable period,” Dr Saha added.

A study by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the National Centre for Atmospheric Research says that the city’s life expectancy has dropped by 6.1 years, second only to Delhi’s 6.4 years.

Unlike heart disease or diabetes, where routine screening is very common, many patients with COPD are diagnosed only after significant lung damage. The data indicate the estimated burden of COPD in India to be about 15 million.