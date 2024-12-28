Temperature drops by 3 degree Celsius in past 24 hours in city

Kolkata: Temperature dropped by 3 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours in the city giving a sense of winter cold. The Regional Meteorological Centre said that the lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at 19.2 degree Celsius on Thursday while on Friday the lowest temperature stood at 16.5 which was 2.7 degree above normal.

The MeT office said that the night temperature will drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next few days. The weather office has also predicted rainfall in several South Bengal districts including Kolkata on Saturday while Darjeeling in North Bengal may receive light snowfall.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at around 18 degree Celsius on Wednesday while on Thursday it remained at 19.2 degree Celsius. The highest temperature in the city stood at 24.6 degrees on Wednesday.

The absence of the cold northerly winds has kept the mercury above normal for the past few days. Moisture-laden easterly winds have been driving cloud formation over the past few days as well. The weather office also said that Kolkata, Howrah, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore will receive rainfall. The temperature stayed above normal in the past couple of days as the chill-bearing winds were interrupted. It dropped by a few notches in the city and other South Bengal districts on Friday.

There may be light fog in various South Bengal districts early in the morning hours. A thick fog alert has been issued for several North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and Malda. Temperature may again drop in the city and other South Bengal districts from Monday next week. People may feel comparatively cold weather on December 31 and January 1, the weather office added.