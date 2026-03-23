Temperature dips by 11°c, brings back winter chill in city

Kolkata: The City of Joy witnessed a sharp drop of nearly 11 degrees Celsius overnight following continuous rain and thunderstorms, creating an unusual winter-like chill in late March. The sudden change disrupted the city’s typical pre-summer heat, catching residents off guard.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the drop in temperature was accompanied by gusty winds, lightning, and moderate rainfall across several parts of South Bengal.

The minimum temperature fell significantly from its normal range, prompting many to take out light winter clothing again. Meteorologists have linked the phenomenon to a cyclonic circulation and a trough over eastern India, along with moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal. These factors led to persistent cloud cover, reducing daytime heating and contributing to the sharp fall in temperature.

The IMD has indicated that while the intensity of the storm is expected to decrease from Sunday, light rainfall and cloudy conditions may continue over the next few days.

Gradually, temperatures are likely to rise as the weather system weakens.

While the sudden change has brought temporary relief from the rising heat, it has also raised concerns among farmers and daily wage workers due to possible disruptions.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms.