‘Temp will further go down by 2 notches in next 2 days’

Kolkata: Mercury started dropping in the city with the lowest temperature being registered at 14 degrees Celsius. It will further go down by 2 notches in the next two days.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had said that the mercury would start sliding from Friday. Over the weekend the temperature may go 2-3 degrees below normal.

There is a prediction of light rainfall in some of the South Bengal districts next Thursday and Friday. The Regional Meteorological Centre said that mercury may again slide up towards the end of next week. Kolkata had recorded the highest temperature towards the end on December 28 with the mercury dropping at 20.7 degree Celsius which was 7 degrees above normal. It was recorded as the warmest day in the past 18 years. The city witnessed relatively hotter weather on New Year’s Day.

December 1 in 2023 recorded the highest minimum temperature since 2015 and the second highest since 2000, on the heels of an unusually warm November when the mean minimum temperature was the highest in 13 years.

Both North Bengal and South Bengal districts have been witnessing dense fog in the early morning hours for the past few days. Dense fog alert has been issued for several districts in North Bengal. The MeT office has already warned that dense fog will prevail at Gangasagar during Makar Sankranti, especially during the morning hours. The visibility may go below 500 metres.

According to the Kolkata Air Quality Index, air pollution levels remained “poor” in Ballygunge, Chetla, Jadavpur, Rabindra Sarobar and Tangra. Ballygunge registered AQI at 194 while Chetla 189, Jadavpur 189.