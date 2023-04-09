Temp to soar further, heatwaves likely throughout next week

Kolkata: The mercury is expected to further soar in Bengal in the coming week while the regional meteorological department has also warned of heat waves, ruling out any immediate chances of Nor’westers.



Summer in Bengal, this year, has already started to seem harsh with the mercury soaring at a rapid rate.

With no hopes of a Norwester in South Bengal, as per the forecast, people will have no respite from the scorching heat.

According to the forecast, heatwave conditions are expected in Kolkata from Wednesday to Saturday with city temperature soaring up to 40 degree Celsius. Temperature is likely to increase in coastal Gangetic West Bengal, including the districts of South Bengal and Malda, and South Dinajpur in North Bengal.

At least six to seven districts in the state may experience five degrees more than the normal temperature with barely any chances of rain.

However, light rainfall may occur in two districts of South Bengal but it is likely to raise the humidity. The weather in South Bengal will mostly remain hot and dry.

Some districts may see the mercury soar above 40 degree Celsius causing a burning sensation in the skin.

The city saw a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with no rainfall.

Kolkata too may see the temperature going above 40 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the next 24 hours is likely to remain between 28 degree Celsius and 37 degree Celsius, as per the forecast.

Meanwhile, doctors have emphasised staying hydrated to avoid heatstroke. Most of them have advised against going outdoors during the peak hours which is mostly the time after 12 pm. People are being asked to refrain from indulging in intense physical activity which can cause dehydration.

This includes avoiding the gym during such hours. Also, people are being advised to wear light clothes and stay away from spicy food which can raise the body

temperature.