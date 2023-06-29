Temp to rise from Saturday: MeT

Kolkata: The city dwellers will experience comparatively hot and humid weather next week as the mercury is set to rise from Saturday. Contrary to South Bengal’s weather, several districts in North Bengal will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.



Orange alert has been issued for three North Bengal districts. According to the MeT office prediction, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will receive 70-200 mm rainfall while Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will receive rainfall up to 100 mm.

The MeT office said that there may be light to moderate rainfall in some districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours. Murshidabad, Birbhum, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, Bankura and East Midnapore may receive a little more rainfall.

The city on Thursday morning registered its lowest temperature at 25.9 degree Celsius while the highest temperature in Kolkata remained at 28.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Relative humidity levels stood between 92-97 per cent. It received 15.2 mm rainfall. Mercury may go up by 2-4 degree Celsius between Friday and Sunday in various districts in South Bengal.

According to the weather office prediction, a low pressure axis has been stretching between Rajasthan in the West up to Bay-of-Bengal in the East which will be clear on Friday reducing rainfall in South Bengal. The South West Monsoon is in its last lap and it will enter parts of Haryana and Rajasthan in the next two days.