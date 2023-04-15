‘Temp to rise by 1-2 ºC in many parts of Bengal’

Kolkata: Mercury has already shot up to 40-41 degree Celsius in most of the South Bengal districts with heatwave conditions sweeping through several districts. The MeT office already warned that the heatwave and loo situation will haunt people in various South Bengal districts in the next couple of days due to the impact of hot western air that is entering Bengal.



There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal in the next 7 days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that heatwave conditions will prevail in various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.

Mercury has already crossed 40 degrees in Kolkata while in the case of western districts it reached up to 42 degree Celsius.

West Midnapore has already seen the mercury crossing 41 degree Celsius, and Bankura 42. People in the city’s adjoining areas have also seen mercury hovering over 40 degree Celsius.

West Burdwan has already seen its highest temperature going over 42 degree Celsius. The highest temperature in Malda in North Bengal is also reaching almost 40 degree Celsius and South Dinajpur at around 38.

“There may be a gradual rise in the temperature by 1-2 degrees in many parts of Bengal as well as in the country in the next 2-3 days, a weather official said. February this year has witnessed the hottest days in the history of more than 100 years,” a weather official said.

The weather office has also put some restrictions on the people amidst heatwave conditions. It has urged people not to step out in the sun between 11 am and 4 pm. People have been requested to take sufficient drinking water even if they are not thirsty to avoid dehydration. They are also advised to carry umbrellas, to avoid the sun rays falling directly on their heads. People can also use sunglasses to get relief from the sun’s glare.