‘Temp to plunge further over the next few days’

Kolkata: West Bengal is set to experience bitter cold conditions on Christmas Day, with temperatures dropping significantly across the state, including in Kolkata.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, the mercury began falling from Wednesday, and this dip is expected to continue through the festive period.

Southern districts could see minimum temperatures near 3 °C, while in the northern parts of the state, lows around 2 °C are forecast over the coming days. Kolkata has already begun to feel the chill, with the current minimum around 14.9 °C, and forecasters predict that the city will grow even colder during Christmas.

The weather office also reported higher relative humidity, ranging between 61 per cent and 89 per cent, contributing to the overall winter feel. Over the next few days, the state can expect greater cold intensity and dense fog, especially in the mornings, which may reduce visibility in several districts. By Wednesday, temperatures in the city are likely to fall further, reinforcing the winter cold.

In other parts of West Bengal, especially in western districts, minimum temperatures are already hovering around 10 to 12 °C, while hill regions such as Darjeeling are forecast to experience lows of 4 to 6 °C.

Across the plains of North Bengal and adjoining areas, similar chilly conditions are expected as the cold spell strengthens. a Overall, residents and visitors should prepare for a notably colder Christmas week, with intensifying winter conditions and morning fog adding to the festive atmosphere.