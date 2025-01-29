‘Temp to go up by about 30 degree C in next two days’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that temperature will go up by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next two days and the city dwellers will experience comparatively hot weather on the day of Saraswati Puja due to the impact of the western disturbance.

Kolkata’s lowest temperature rose up by 3 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours as it reached up to 17.4 on Wednesday. The lowest temperature has gone up to 14 degrees in Bankura. According to the weather office, a western disturbance is entering western part of the country on January 29 followed by another one on February 1. As a result, the cold north wind will be interrupted.

The MeT office also said that the first week of February will register the lowest temperature at around 20 degree Celsius. Mercury may further slide up from the second week of February.

The highest temperature of the day may cross 30 degrees.