‘Temp to go up by 3 degree C in 48 hrs’

Kolkata: The city dwellers are going to witness a comparatively hotter Christmas this year with mercury set to go up by 3 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.



The sky may partially remain cloudy in various South Bengal districts on the day of Christmas due to the impact of a low pressure which is going to form in the Bay-of-Bengal, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. However, there is no prediction of rainfall yet.

Temperature during night time will also go up in the next couple of days.

Kolkata on Friday registered the lowest temperature at 15.9 degree Celsius while the highest temperature on Thursday was recorded at 24.4. The lowest temperature in Kolkata on Thursday stood at 15.2 degree Celsius. Murshidabad registered the lowest temperature at around 14 while South 24-Parganas’ Canning at 11.4 degree Celsius, East Midnapore’s Contai 11.6 and Dum Dum 14.8.

Several south Bengal districts may witness fog early in the morning hours. There is no prediction of rainfall in North Bengal yet. Incidentally, people in Purulia on Thursday witnessed a temperature that was colder than what was recorded in Kalimpong in North Bengal. The lowest temperature in Kalimpong remained at 9.5 degree Celsius on Thursday while Purulia registered the temperature at around 8.1 on the same day.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that a low pressure would form over Bay of Bengal towards the end of December pushing the mercury up further. Temperature may be on the higher side during the New Year. The cold spell has been continuing in the state since December 12. Many of the North Bengal districts will witness light to moderate fog in the early morning hours. Temperature in North Bengal will mostly remain unchanged.