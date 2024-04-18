Temp may reach 46 degree C on Friday, says weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has warned that nearly around 11 districts in south Bengal are likely to come under the grip of heatwave over the next three to four days while most districts in North Bengal are expected to receive rain and thundershower over the next couple of days.



According to the MeT office prediction, heatwave is likely to prevail in Kolkata on Friday-Saturday with maximum temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius. The weather officials are apprehensive that some of the south Bengal districts may touch 46 degree Celsius on Friday. The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad will witness heatwave in the next couple of days. In North Bengal, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri will receive thunderstorms on Thursday. The districts like North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda will however witness hot and uncomfortable weather. Three districts in north Bengal – Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar – are going to polls on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The MeT office has issued a forecast of light to moderate rain in the three districts on the polling day. Kolkata on Wednesday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 29.5 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was hovering over 39 degrees Celsius. The city’s highest temperature will remain around 39 degrees in the next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry westerly to north westerly wind at lower levels are likely to prevail over the region and due to strong solar insolation, heatwave condition and hot and discomfort weather are likely to occur over districts in south Bengal till April 20,” a weather official said. The MeT office has already issued an alert urging people not to go out in the sun for 5 hours from 11 am to 4 pm. Humidity levels are likely to exceed 40 per cent during the peak hours of the day.

Forecast indicated humid, uncomfortable weather in South Bengal till Friday-Saturday. The mercury has already crossed 40 degree Celsius in several south Bengal districts.