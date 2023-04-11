Temp may breach 41 degree C mark in few S Bengal dists

Kolkata: With a prediction of hot and dry conditions prevailing in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts till April 15, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued some guidelines for the people. All the western districts will witness heat wave conditions in the next couple of days. City’s highest temperature may cross 40 degree Celsius in a few days with a rise in mercury by 2-4 degree Celsius.



It urged people to avoid prolonged heat exposure. People have also been advised to cover their heads with hats or umbrellas to avoid direct sunlight. The MeT office also urged the people to have sufficient drinking water even if not thirsty to avoid dehydration. People are also advised to wear lightweight and light-coloured dresses. Resting time should be increased for those who are involved in outdoor activities.

The districts in the western parts of the state will be hotter in the next couple of days. Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and West Burdwan are among the districts in South Bengal where the mercury may cross the 41-degree mark and there may be heart wave conditions.

“Heatwave-like conditions may prevail in various South Bengal districts. Heatwave is declared when the mercury breaches the 40-degree mark and the maximum temperature is five notches above normal. While temperatures over 40 is not new for some western districts of West Bengal. There is hardly any difference between 39.5 and 40 degree Celsius. The city is not used to these conditions. People in Kolkata may also witness heat wave-like situations on Friday-Saturday,” said a Met official.

The highest temperature in the city remained at around 38 degree Celsius on Tuesday and the lowest temperature at 27 degree. Temperature may go up further by 2 degrees in the next two days, the MeT office said.

A doctor said dry heat can be more dangerous than heat and humidity. “Dry heat is associated with heat strokes. It can be fatal if not treated quickly and properly. Hot and humid conditions can lead to dehydration and cramps,” the weather official said.