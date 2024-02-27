‘Temp likely to soar in South Bengal districts from today’

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Tuesday predicted that temperature will soar in South Bengal districts from Wednesday. There is a possibility of rainfall in Kolkata next Sunday.

The MeT office said that western disturbance will enter the north west parts of the country on Thursday. A low pressure has formed in the north Bay of Bengal. It may rain in the western districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram. The hilly regions of north Bengal may also receive rainfall in the next couple of days. Temperature in north Bengal may also go up.Kolkata on Tuesday registered the highest temperature at 29.2 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of the day hovered at around 19.1 degree Celsius. The weather officials apprehended that February this year is going to be one of the hottest months in the recent past. In the initial days of February, the city dwellers experienced winter cold but for the past few days mercury shot up. The temperature has been fluctuating in the state in the past one month. On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18, it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22, it again dropped to 12.1.