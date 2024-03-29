‘Temp likely to reach 36 to 37 degree C in next 2 days’

Kolkata: No respite from heat for the people of Bengal as the temperature is predicted to rise by one to two degrees in the next two days. According to an official of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, March this year was comparatively cooler than the last few years.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Friday was 34.7 degree Celsius and minimum was 27.5 degree Celsius. According to an official, the temperature will reach 36 to 37 degree Celsius in the next two days.

The rise in temperature took place last week. Prior to that, the weather was cooler and pleasant. On March 22, the maximum temperature was 28.8 degree Celsius and minimum was 20 degree Celsius.

On March 23, there was a jump in maximum temperature to 33 degree Celsius and minimum to 24 degree Celsius. Thereafter, the temperature started increasing and the maximum temperature reached around 34 degree Celsius. The weather forecasters have predicted rain in one or two places in the state, but are primarily focused on the temperature increase as there will be no large change thereafter for subsequent two days.

They have predicted hot and humid discomfort weather to continue from April 1 to April 2.

According to the district level weather warning for gangetic west bengal, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind can be expected at East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Birbhum, Nadia and Murshidabad between March 30 to April 1. For Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas, similar weather conditions can be expected on March 31. Although, according to an official, slight rain at one or two places in the city may not provide relief from the expected rising temperature.