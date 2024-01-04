‘Temp likely to go up today, to dip from January 10’

Mercury may go up in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts from Thursday and the temperature is expected to slide down again after January 10.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that the lowest temperature in the city may jump up to 18 degrees Celsius by the end of this week. Several districts in the western parts of Bengal will receive rainfall between Friday and Sunday.

The western districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad will witness thick fog in the early morning.

The lowest temperature may hover around 16-17 degree Celsius in south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. The MeT office also said that there will be dense fog in several south Bengal districts in the next couple of days.

There will be an impact of western disturbances on Bengal. Incidentally, the city may witness relatively hotter weather on New Year’s Day. The MeT office said that there may be scattered rainfall in Bangladesh on January 4.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Kolkata and several other South Bengal districts dropped by 1-2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It started soaring again from Wednesday. The steady flow of North wind was hampered due to the impact of low pressure.