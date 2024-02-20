‘Temp likely to go up further by 2 degrees in next 4-5 days’

Kolkata: Temperature in the city has already hit 30 degrees Celsius and it will go up further by 2 degrees in the next 4-5 days, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted. The MeT office also said that it may rain in Kolkata on February 22.

This is for the first time South Bengal has seen the mercury crossing 30 degrees Celsius. The MeT office forecast that several South Bengal districts may witness rainfall on February 21. It also said that mercury will not drop in the next few days. Night temperature also started rising. There is a possibility of rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong between Tuesday and Thursday. The districts like Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad may receive rainfall on February 21.

The temperature has been fluctuating in the state in the past one month. On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18 it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22 it again dropped to 12.1. On

January 23, it further went down to 11.8 degree Celsius. The western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Burdwan and Jhargram received rainfall on Thursday.