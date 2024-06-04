Temp likely to go up by 30 Celsius before Friday, says weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that the temperature may go up by 3 degree Celsius before Friday. Discomfort will prevail in South Bengal districts.



Southwest monsoon has entered North Bengal but it remained stationary in the same spot for nearly three days. A low pressure has formed in south east Bay-of-Bengal Western disturbances will enter north west parts of the country on Tuesday. The city on Monday registered its lowest temperature at 27.9 degree Celsius while the highest temperature of the day was registered at 34.4 degree Celsius in Kolkata on Sunday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had predicted scattered rainfall may happen in several parts of South Bengal. Yellow alert had been issued for the districts like North and South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia which would receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, on the day of election counting. A gusty wind of 40-50 kmph may be sweeping through the regions. The MeT office said that rains will continue in South Bengal till Tuesday while there is a heavy rain forecast in the North. Kolkata, however, will continue to experience dry weather.

After 15 years, Bengal has witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered north Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May. Monsoon entered North Bengal on May 31 this year. But the pre-monsoon season is going on in the south. The normal monsoon onset date for Kerala is June 1 and for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam is June 5. According to weather scientists, El Nino conditions are prevailing at present and La Nina may set in by August-September.