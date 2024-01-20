‘Temp likely to drop in South Bengal dists in next 24 hrs’

Kolkata: Temperature may slightly drop in South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours after which the mercury will remain mostly unchanged for the next three days. There will be dense fog in some South Bengal districts in the early morning hours on Sunday.

However, the temperature will go up by 2 degrees in most of the South Bengal districts during the night hours in the next two days.

The lowest temperature in the city may remain around 15-16 degree Celsius on January 20-21. On January 22, Kolkata may witness its lowest temperature at 15 degrees and 14 degrees on January 24, the MeT office said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that weather in most of South Bengal will remain dry till Tuesday. The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly may witness dry weather early next week, the MeT office said.