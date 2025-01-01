‘Temp likely to drop by 2-3 degrees in next 48 hrs’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts may drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours. The city dwellers failed to witness the full-fledged winter cold in December 2024 as mercury fluctuated in a regular interval.

The MeT office said the first week of January will be comparatively colder. The lowest temperature may hover 15 degrees in Kolkata in the next couple of days while in the western districts the temperature may drop to 10 degree. It also predicted mainly dry weather both in North and South Bengal between January 3-9. Minimum temperature is likely to be near normal over both North and South Bengal during this period. Kolkata on Tuesday registered the lowest temperature at 17.3 degree Celsius, 4 degrees above normal.

There may be light fog in various South Bengal districts early in the morning hours. A thick fog alert has been issued for several North Bengal districts. Kolkata and other South Bengal districts will also witness fog in the early morning hours. The cold wind is being interrupted by the western disturbances.