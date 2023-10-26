‘Temp in western districts to dip below 20 degree Celsius in next 2 days’

Kolkata: Temperature in the western districts will go below 20 degree Celsius while the South Bengal districts will witness a drop in the mercury at least by 2 to 3 degrees in the next couple of days.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that the cold north wind will continue to have its impact on the weather system in South Bengal and the humidity level will gradually drop.

Mercury in all the western districts will go below 20 degrees due to the impact of the cold North wind. As the impact of the western disturbances ceases to exist, it paves the way for the mercury to go down. There is no prediction of rainfall in the city and other South Bengal districts in the next 10 days.

The weather office said that there is no possibility of thunderstorms in the state as the cyclone had already struck the coastal region of Bangladesh in the early hours of Wednesday.

People in various South Bengal districts will witness comparatively cold weather in the morning and evening hours. City on Thursday morning witnessed its lowest temperature at 24.5 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was registered at 31 degree Celsius. Several districts in South Bengal received light rainfall on Navami and Dashami, as per the prediction of the MeT office. The temperature remained just below normal during Puja days.