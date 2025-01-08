Temp in Kolkata likely to drop by 40C in next 48 hours: Weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that the temperature in Kolkata may drop by 4 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours. The temperature will then remain unchanged between Saturday and Monday.

The chill-bearing northwesterly breeze will enter the city and other South Bengal districts taking the minimum temperature to around 12-13°C mark in next two days. The city is getting the dry and cold northwesterly wind. There is a prediction of western disturbances as a result of which a steady flow of winter chill will be interrupted in the state. Some parts of both North and South Bengal will witness mid fog cover.

Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 16 degree Celsius on Wednesday which was 2.1 above normal. The highest temperature of the day remained at 25.5 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. The morning fog and mist pushed up the minimum temperature to 16.2 as well on Tuesday, which was 2.3°C above normal.

The mercury could see a spike from the weekend as there is likely formation of another western disturbance. This weather system may not have any direct impact in this region in terms of rain, it can block the northwesterly wind. Several South Bengal districts witnessed dense fog on Monday morning and the situation continued the same on Tuesday. Due to low visibility in the morning, various modes of transport, especially flight and train services were affected early on Monday morning.

Visibility in several districts, including South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia, may drop below 50 meters due to dense fog over the next two days.