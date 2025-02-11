Temp in Kolkata goes up by 7 degrees in past two days

Kolkata: Temperature in Kolkata went up by 7 degrees in the past two days and it will further go up by 2-4 degrees in the next 48 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

The MeT office, however, said that mercury may again go down by a few notches in the weekend but the cold spell will not last for long. The lowest temperature of the day was registered at 22.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday while on last Monday the highest temperature of the day was registered at 29.4 degree Celsius.

The Alipore MeT office also said that there will be no major changes in the temperature in North Bengal districts in the next couple of days and there is no prediction of rainfall. There may, however, be snowfall in the hilly regions of Kalimpong and Darjeeling. There may be light to moderate fog in four North Bengal districts in the next two days. Sky remained partially cloudy in several South Bengal districts on Tuesday morning.

According to the prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department, February this year will be warmer and drier than normal across most parts of the country. Incidentally, January 2025 was the third warmest January in India since 1901, with an average temperature of 18.98°C, the MeT office said.

The city dwellers were experiencing comparatively hot weather for the past few days, the mercury dropped suddenly. The MeT office earlier predicted that winter cold will withdraw from South Bengal in the second week of February. The MeT office also said that there may be light to moderate fog in several South Bengal districts, besides North Bengal. Several parts of the city, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore witnessed foggy mornings in the past days as well.