Temp drops to about 14 °C in city, prompts ‘fog alert’

Kolkata: As December deepens and Christmas lights begin to sparkle across Park Street and beyond, a noticeable chill has finally settled over Kolkata.

According to the Meteorological Department, early morning temperatures dipped to around 14 °C in Kolkata, prompting a fog alert for all districts of the state. Overnight, cool northerly winds wrapped the city in a grey mist that limited visibility to between 999 and 200 metres, especially in the calm hours before dawn.

This sudden crispness added a seasonal touch to Kolkata’s holiday atmosphere. Shop windows along bustling streets glowed with twinkling decorations, while early-rising commuters, bundled in scarves and jackets, savoured steaming cups of tea — a familiar winter treat.

In residential neighbourhoods, red and green ribbons, fairy lights, and nativity scenes seemed to shimmer even more against the cool, fog-draped backdrop.

Locals remarked that the mist lent a “magical, movie-like” quality to familiar streets, enhancing the festive mood as cake shops sold out of plum cakes. Weather officials expect the fog to gradually thin by Monday afternoon, bringing slightly warmer midday temperatures. However, another drop around Christmas itself is possible, meaning the Christmas week could be even chillier and cozier than usual. For many in Kolkata, the blend of winter fog and festive cheer has created a uniquely heartwarming start to the holiday season.