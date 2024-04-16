Temp breaches 40 degree C-mark, at least one dead due to sun stroke

Kolkata: With the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicting heatwave situation in nine South Bengal districts in the next couple of days, Chief Secretary B P Gopalika on Tuesday held an emergency meeting virtually with the secretary of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department and all the District Magistrates asking them to send water tankers to those areas where piped drinking water service could not be reached yet. Incidentally, a sexagenarian woman died in Sonarpur due to excessive heat.



The PHE secretary was also directed to keep an adequate stock of water pouches for those areas where water tankers cannot be sent. All the DMs have been asked to be prepared to combat any situation. They have also been asked to put the district control rooms on alert.

A 62-year-old woman identified as Shakila Bibi, a resident of Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas boarded an autorickshaw from Peyara Bagan area. She was on her way to Chowhati when she fell inside the autorickshaw due to excessive heat. The autorickshaw driver and fellow passengers rushed her to Sonarpur Gramin Hospital where she died later.

The MeT office on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for South Bengal districts for the next four days saying that a heatwave will sweep through the districts giving severe discomfort to the people. On Monday, Midnapore registered 41.4 degree Celsius, Magra 40, Bankura 41.4, Kalaikunda 41.2, Asansol 41, Suri 41, Purulia 40.3, Burdwan 40, Dum Dum 40, Salt Lake 40.5 degrees.

Heatwaves will prevail in the districts like Jhargram, Purulia, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Birbhum, Birbhum, Murshidabad, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas. As per the Meteorological department report, maximum temperatures during day time will be 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal, in the districts of South Bengal over the next 4-5 days. Humidity levels are likely to exceed 40 per cent during the peak hours of the day. Forecast indicated humid, uncomfortable weather in South Bengal till Friday-Saturday. The weather office has advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities between 11 am to 4 pm, and

stay hydrated.

According to the weather office, the mercury has already crossed 40 degree Celsius in some of the western districts. Purulia on Tuesday registered 40.2 degree Celsius while Bankura recorded the highest temperature at 41.5 degree Celsius. Kolkata’s highest temperature was almost touching 39 degree Celsius.

The city on April 14 in 2023 registered the highest temperature at 40 degrees Celsius making it the hottest April day in Kolkata in seven years. Prior to 2023, the city had registered maximum temperature in the month of April in the year 2016 when the mercury had shot up to 40 degrees Celsius. Temperature had hovered between 39.9° Celsius and 40.2° Celsius between April 14-16 last year.