Telijana Bridge damaged, panic grips villagers

Malda: The rising water at Fulhar river in the Islampur area in Harishchandrapur II block has resulted in the breaking of the sluice gate of the Telijana bridge. As a result, cracks have appeared in some parts and water has started gushing out. The district administration has started repair work by placing sandbags over the cracks.



As the river water has started entering the reserved area of Harishchandrapur II block, several areas including Islampur, Daulatnagar and Bhaluka have been inundated. The locals and the administration have begun attempts to repair the gate with sandbags even though they will not be able stop the water pressure for long. This incident has led to a grip of panic among the people and they demanded that the sluice gate be repaired immediately.

Abani Saha, a local resident, said: “Teliana bridge had cracked before. The crack had been repaired. This year, the rate water in the Fulhar river has increased and the water pressure has again caused erosion and cracks in parts of the bridge. The water has already started entering the village through cracks. If the erosion is not repaired properly by the administration, 4-5 villages will be flooded overnight. Everyone is in a state of panic.”