Television must deepen social consciousness: CM at Tele Awards

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the foremost responsibility of television is to enhance human and social consciousness, stressing its wider cultural and social role in contemporary life.

Speaking at the Tele Academy Awards ceremony at Alipore’s Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium, Banerjee said the industry functions as “one family”, where artistes, child actors, veterans, technicians and all creative workers contribute collectively. “We never divide—we celebrate together,” she said.

Calling television “the mirror of society and the mirror of the heart”, she noted that many people begin and end their day with it, finding joy, companionship and a sense of connection.

Banerjee urged the industry to help preserve Bengal’s history and cultural legacy. “Our soil gave birth to the freedom movement and the Renaissance. It is our duty to ensure the new generation knows this heritage. Amid diversity, let television spread human values and social awareness,” she said.

She thanked television channels and technicians for their contribution, adding that true success lies in nurturing social consciousness, humanity and harmony. Praising the dedication of artists and crew, she said: “They work even during festivals, away from their families, so that happiness reaches every home.” Expressing respect for veteran artistes Madhabi Chakraborty and Sabitri Chattopadhyay, she said they had set their own benchmarks.

Commenting on changing social patterns, Banerjee observed that television offers hope and companionship to many who live alone and should continue to reflect new ideas and ways of living. Reassuring the fraternity, she said those who did not receive awards this year would be recognised in future.