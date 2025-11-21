Television must deepen social consciousness: Chief Minister at Tele Academy Awards

Kolkata: Describing the Tele industry as a united family of artistes, technicians and creators, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking at the Tele Academy Awards, highlighted television’s vital role in nurturing social and human consciousness.

Highlighting the role of television, she said that TV acts as a “mirror of society and the heart”, offering daily companionship and connection. Banerjee urged the medium to preserve Bengal’s cultural heritage and promote human values.

She praised the dedication of workers who bring joy to homes despite personal sacrifices, and honoured veterans Madhabi Chakraborty and Sabitri Chattopadhyay.