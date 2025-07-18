Television actor complains of ‘harassment’

Kolkata: A television actor was allegedly harassed, abused and physically assaulted by two youths in the early hours of Thursday near Sulekha crossing in Jadavpur.

The incident occurred around 3:30 am when the actor and her friends had stopped at a food joint after returning from a shoot.

According to the complaint filed by the actor at Jadavpur Police Station, two youths arrived in a car and began abusing them without provocation. When the actor and her friends protested, the youths allegedly stepped out of their vehicle and got into a heated altercation with the group.

The actor claimed that the situation escalated and the two youths physically assaulted her. Her friends, who attempted to intervene, were also allegedly assaulted.

Later, both parties filed complaints with Jadavpur police. The two youths accused the actor and her friends of assaulting them as well. Police have initiated investigations into both complaints and assured that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.