Telengabagan: Woman injured as bus hits her

Kolkata: Despite repeated warnings by the state Transport minister and the police administration to the bus drivers, the competition risking the lives of passengers, pedestrians and others on the road continues.

On Monday, a woman was hit by a bus while competing with another bus from a different route. According to the police report, on Tuesday around 10:45 am, an elderly woman identified as Anima Dutta was crossing the road at the Telengabagan when suddenly a bus of route L-238 hit the woman while trying to overtake another bus from the route Bagbazar-Garia.

Local residents and vegetable sellers saw the accident and compelled the drivers to stop. Sensing danger, drivers and conductors of both

the buses fled.Dutta was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she was admitted.

Meanwhile, local people put up a blockade on the road agitating against the police. The blockade continued for nearly an hour. Later, a large contingent of police force was brought in and the blockade was withdrawn after getting assurance. Police have seized the buses and registered a case.