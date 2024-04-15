Tehatta: Minor girl gangraped, 3 held

Kolkata: A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three youths on Monday at Tehatta in Nadia. Police have arrested the accused trio and started



a probe. According to sources, the victim girl went to a fair in the vicinity with one of her relatives on Sunday evening. After a while, her parents also went to the fair but failed to trace their daughter and thought that she might have returned home.

Accordingly, they came back home but their daughter was nowhere to be found. To look for her, the girl’s parents went out again. After a while, the girl’s aunt heard some noise coming from the girl’s room. When she reportedly tried to open the door, it was found locked from inside. After several knockings, the door was opened by one of the youths. The girl’s aunt found that the three youths were inside the room while her niece was lying unconscious on the bed.

Immediately, she locked the room from outside and informed the girl’s parents. Meanwhile, the youths also contacted their family members. After a while, the girl’s parents returned. Almost at the same time, family members of the accused youths also reached. It is alleged that the girl’s family members were assaulted by the accused youths’ family members.

Later, the youths were taken away by their family members. A complaint was lodged at the local police station and the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police taking a prompt action, registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and nabbed the accused trio quickly.